Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,173 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 244.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Shares of DVN traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 137,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.