Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,461 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $574,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,564. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

