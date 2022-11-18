Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,022 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $37.12. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,774. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

