Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,888 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $38,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.72. 34,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,198. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $289.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

