Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.34. 40,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.