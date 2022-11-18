SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Cut to $6.00

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Northland Securities to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 195.57% from the company’s previous close.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,478. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,190,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,140 shares of company stock worth $135,480.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

