South Pacific Resources Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

South Pacific Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years. South Pacific Resources has a payout ratio of 70.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Pacific Resources to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

South Pacific Resources Price Performance

South Pacific Resources stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 411,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,687. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. South Pacific Resources has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $107.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Pacific Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in South Pacific Resources by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 77,591 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on South Pacific Resources from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

About South Pacific Resources

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

