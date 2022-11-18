South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $46.55. 10,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 431,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Pacific Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 103.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

