Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.07. 34,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,267. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

