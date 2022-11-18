SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

