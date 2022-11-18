SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 138,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 298,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 55,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $89.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

