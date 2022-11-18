SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $124.71.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

