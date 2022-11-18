SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $455.93. The stock had a trading volume of 73,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,525. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $529.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.64.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
