Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Spire Global Stock Performance

SPIR opened at 1.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spire Global has a 12-month low of 0.96 and a 12-month high of 5.28.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

