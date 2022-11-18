Spire Inc. (SR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 4th

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spire by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

