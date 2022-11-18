Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of SR opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,169,000 after buying an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,377,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

