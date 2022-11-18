Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Buys $41,250.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $8.16 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOK. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

