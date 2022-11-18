Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.59. 14,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 24,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 133,535 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,135,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.