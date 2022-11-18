Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRBGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a market outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

SPRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 3,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Analyst Recommendations for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

