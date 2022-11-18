Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a market outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.71.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %
SPRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 3,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.