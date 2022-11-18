SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 8,530 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $1,155,388.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $129.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $152.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPS Commerce Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

