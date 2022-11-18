SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 8,530 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $1,155,388.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of SPSC opened at $129.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $152.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.