SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 325

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 355 ($4.17) to GBX 325 ($3.82) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSPPF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($3.82) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($3.76) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($2.94) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

SSP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

