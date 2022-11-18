STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of STAG Industrial worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.32. 17,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,905. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

