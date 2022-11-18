Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 6,045 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SMP stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

