Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $25,695.36 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $25,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,122,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $28,462.72.

NYSE STRY opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRY. Cowen lowered their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,815,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

