Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Stellantis by 1,656.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 1,165.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

