Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 67,547 shares.The stock last traded at $108.85 and had previously closed at $108.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stepan Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. Stepan’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,748,000 after buying an additional 76,392 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 353,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1,177.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

