Stephen Gunstream Acquires 1,292 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $14,121.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292 shares in the company, valued at $14,121.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Gunstream also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Stephen Gunstream bought 1,716 shares of Alpha Teknova stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $7,258.68.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

NASDAQ TKNO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 90,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.40. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

TKNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Alpha Teknova to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 418.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter worth $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.