Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$70.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$62.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$63.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$63.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.902195 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

