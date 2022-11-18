Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Price Target to C$5.50

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Reunion Neuroscience Stock Down 0.7 %
REUN stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Reunion Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REUN. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.
About Reunion Neuroscience
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
