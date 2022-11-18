Stock Buyback Program Declared by Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Board

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ARNC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 2.00. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

