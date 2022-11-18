Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 9,918 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 909% compared to the average daily volume of 983 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

