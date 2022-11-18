Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

SYBT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.35. 37,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,114 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 288.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

