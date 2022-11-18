StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Alleghany Price Performance

NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Monday. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $844.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $838.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 120.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 169.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 238.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

