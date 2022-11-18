StockNews.com Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,514. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $320.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,765 shares of company stock valued at $170,394 in the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.