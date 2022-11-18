StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.23.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

