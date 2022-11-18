StockNews.com Lowers Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

