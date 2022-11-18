StockNews.com Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.