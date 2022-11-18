StockNews.com Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Hold

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
VVI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 107,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $579.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $49.82.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
