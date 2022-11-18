StockNews.com Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Hold

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

VVI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 107,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $579.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

