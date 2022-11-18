Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $319.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

