Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,564. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

