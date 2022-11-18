Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 962 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,238. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $236.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64.

