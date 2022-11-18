Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 3,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $42.73.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.