Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 381,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,964. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

