Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $66.12 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Stratis has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $41.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.71 or 0.07263807 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001955 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00035024 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00077691 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059550 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001768 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010637 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022902 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000290 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,169,309 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
