Stratis (STRAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.90 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and $39.90 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.35 or 0.07260531 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001957 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00035289 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00078664 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059817 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001720 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010921 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022945 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000293 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,160,903 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
