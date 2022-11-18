Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $63.34 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.99 or 0.07181418 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00034192 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077556 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060077 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000418 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010956 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022674 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,138,547 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
