Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 1,179.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Stride by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 602,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $17,131,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Stride by 10.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

LRN stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

