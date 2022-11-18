Substratum Price Reaches $0.0006 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $246,602.73 and approximately $18.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010680 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00235005 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00071419 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

