Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Superior Plus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.33.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,352.18.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

