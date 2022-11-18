SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $6.87 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the bank will earn $6.87 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $404.85 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.57 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $222.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.89. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $755.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

